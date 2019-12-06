Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoFilm Club

Knives Out sneaks up on you—with its twists and its heart

Katie Rife
 and A.A. Dowd
Filed to:Knives Out
1
Save

This week on Film Club—now available in both video and podcast form—we’re talking about the twisty, but surprisingly affecting murder mystery, Knives Out. Dive into A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife’s spoiler-free discussion of Rian Johnson’s contemporary whodunit picture, and find out why it’s one of the year’s most entertaining films.

You can watch the video version above, and listen to the full podcast version below. Subscribe on iTunes now, and give us a five-star rating to help other listeners find us. For further discussion, check out our written review, linked above. Look out for the video discussion of Portrait Of A Lady On Fire coming later today.

Photo credit: Claire Folger/Lionsgate

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Film

Knives Out at once revives and daringly subverts the old-school whodunit

Rian Johnson is a big deal, but he doesn’t feel like one

Rian Johnson on why Knives Out is "a roller coaster, and not a crossword puzzle"

About the author

Advertisement

Advertisement