Knives Out's Don Johnson on how he learned to lie so poorly

There’s a thing that Don Johnson does in Knives Out that, in our opinion, is the mark of a great actor: In character as kept husband and Trumpian dickhead Richard Drysdale, Johnson lies, and he lies poorly. Think about it: It’s hard enough to lie convincingly and have someone believe it. To act like you’re trying to lie well, but to actually be lying poorly—well, that’s just skill.

We asked Johnson how he learned that skill at a recent junket in Los Angeles, as well as about some of his favorite parts of Knives Out’s intricate set.