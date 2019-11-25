Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Knives Out's Don Johnson on how he learned to lie so poorly

Marah Eakin
There’s a thing that Don Johnson does in Knives Out that, in our opinion, is the mark of a great actor: In character as kept husband and Trumpian dickhead Richard Drysdale, Johnson lies, and he lies poorly. Think about it: It’s hard enough to lie convincingly and have someone believe it. To act like you’re trying to lie well, but to actually be lying poorly—well, that’s just skill.

We asked Johnson how he learned that skill at a recent junket in Los Angeles, as well as about some of his favorite parts of Knives Out’s intricate set.

Marah Eakin
Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

