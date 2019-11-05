It’s early November, the week after Halloween, and signs of “the holiday season” are already creeping into our lives. Just as department stores are setting out their decorations and gift displays, Netflix is again beefing up its selection of holiday movies and TV series to insure that streamable tidings and good cheer are just a click away. The first out of the gate this year is Holiday In The Wild, a Zambia-set romance that trades in reindeer for elephants and Santa Claus for shirtless Rob Lowe. Inspired by star Kristin Davis’ own work with elephant conservation groups, the film hopes to present a holiday story outside the gift-wrapped box. We spoke with Davis and Lowe just after Holiday In The Wild’s premiere date, and they shared an important rule to help determine how early you can start celebrating the holidays. They also laid out the ingredients that make a great holiday movie, and told us what is was like working with their elephant costars.

