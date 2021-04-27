Godzilla Vs. Kong Photo : Warner Bros./Legendary

It’s hard to say just how successful Adam Wingard’s Godzilla Vs. Kong has been for Warner Bros. and Legendary, since it released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max (it did relatively good at U.S. the box office for COVID-times, though we don’t know how many people streamed it), but one undeniably clear indicator of its popularity is that both Warner Bros. and Legendary are very interested in working with Wingard some more. WB barely waited until Mechagodzilla’s corpse was cold before offering Wingard a chance to make the movie of his dreams (a big-screen animated version of ThunderCats), and now Legendary is trying to lure him back to make another installment in its “MonsterVerse” series—which, according to insiders, was supposed to end with Godzilla Vs. Kong.

Advertisement

The movie would’ve had to have been a flop for that to happen, though, because nobody’s going to shoot a popular franchise in the foot, but it seems like a good sign for everyone involved (including us!) that Legendary wants to keep Wingard around. This all comes from The Hollywood Reporter, which points out that it might be a while before we get to see Wingard’s next monster movie, but there is a potential title that has apparently been “floated” at the studio: Son Of Kong. The last movie ended with Kong moving into the Hollow Earth world, where he could climb up a mountain and then jump up in the air and grab a different mountain that’s going in the other direction, so him having a son means that he’s going to meet a Queen Kong down there and that they’re going to fall in love and get married. Kong Wedding! (We refuse to entertain the possibility that King Kong would have sex before marriage, though it would obviously be okay if he were to adopt a Son Of Kong with Godzilla.)