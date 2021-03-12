Let's dive into the ultra-stylish, hopelessly romantic world of Wong Kar Wai

Photo : Nico Chapin/CMPR

The Criterion Collection is set to release a new box set collecting seven films by the celebrated Hong Kong auteur Wong Kar Wai on March 23. And considering that he’s on both of their short lists for their favorite director of all time, A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife jumped at the chance to talk in depth about Wong’s singular visual style, dreamy pet themes, and languid cast of alienated characters. From hitmen in the throes of an existential crisis to neighbors embroiled in an emotional affair in ‘60s Hong Kong, this week’s Film Club is for the hopeless romantics.



