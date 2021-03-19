Let's talk about how Zack Snyder's Justice League compares to the Joss Whedon version

Ray Fisher (Cyborg / Victor Stone), Ezra Miller (The Flash / Barry Allen), Ben Affleck (Batman / Bruce Wayne), Henry Cavill (Superman / Clark Kent), Gal Gadot (Diana Prince / Wonder Woman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman / Arthur Curry) in Zack Snyder’s Justice League Photo : Courtesy of HBO Max

On this week’s full episode of Film Club, A.A. Dowd and fellow A.V. Club staffer Alex McLevy discuss the DCEU—its origins and evolution, its strengths and weaknesses, its best and worst installments. What they don’t get into much there is the new director’s cut that inspired the topic of conversation. For that, check out this very special bonus episode of the podcast, wherein the Alexes break down the fabled Snyder Cut (now streaming on HBO Max) and discuss whether it’s better or worse than the version we all saw and disliked a few years ago. Fair warning: There will be spoilers.

