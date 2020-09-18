Let's talk about the major movies at this year's Toronto International Film Festival

Clockwise from top left: Nomadland; Concrete Cowboy; Ammonite; Concrete Cowboy (Photo: Toronto International Film Festival) Graphic : The A.V. Club

Greetings from the Toronto International Film Festival, a.k.a. our living rooms. Because of COVID, this year’s edition of the fest has been mostly online. Our film critics, A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife, have been covering it from home over the past week, writing about the best and biggest titles at this unusual, virtual version of the annual movielovers’ summit. On today’s episode of Film Club, they discuss the challenges and nuances of attending a film festival from your couch, and also get into several of the most high-profile selections, including Nomadland, Ammonite, and One Night In Miami...



Because The A.V. Club office is closed for the time being, and everyone on staff is social distancing, we’ve recorded episode remotely. Listen to the podcast above, subscribe on iTunes, and give us a five-star rating to help other listeners find us. For more TIFF coverage, check out our written dispatches.