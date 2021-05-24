Lindsay Lohan Photo : ANDER GILLENEA/AFP via Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan is returning to her acting roots. The actor-turned-beach-club-owner is now a beach-club-owner-turned-actor, playing (and you better take a seat for this) a “newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident” for a Netflix rom-com. That’s a lot of plot for one newly engaged hotel heiress with amnesia to take, so hopefully, Lohan is getting her sealegs back (or should I say her ski legs back).

Advertisement

Lohan’s been M. I. A. from movies in the past few years. And that’s not to say that she’s playing a woman named “Mia,” but rather, that she’s been missing in action. The last time we saw her on the big screen, Lohan was hanging out poolside with Bret Easton Ellis and Paul Schrader in The Canyons, which was probably the highest-profile gig of her 2010s. Though in 2013, she played herself in both an episode of Anger Management and in Scary Movie V. What can we say? It was the role she was born to play. Since then, she has appeared as “Sorta Guillermo” on a Jimmy Kimmel Live! segment, Kenny Powers’ daughter, Shayna, on the Eastbound And Down finale (in one of those, “wait is that [X]?” roles), and as Katerina West on the British comedy series Sick Note.

As mentioned earlier, Lohan is no stranger to the hospitality business. In 2019, she hosted the reality series Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club. Set on the Greek isle of Mykonos, the show didn’t leave much of an impression outside of those memes of Lohan dancing. Last year, she was spotted telling fart jokes in sponcon, so, yeah, we’re happy to see her back in movies, seriously.

The movie is yet another shot fired by Netflix in the “great cheap-o Christmas movie” war between Hallmark and the world’s largest streamer. Long the champion of movies about flustered magazine reporters who travel to a small town to learn the meaning of Christmas, the Hallmark channel is getting some stiff competition from Netflix. In the last few years, Netflix has cut into Hallmark’s holiday trifle by releasing a series of holiday movies, such as The Princess Switch, A Christmas Prince, and other movies about how a flustered magazine reporter learns the meaning of Christmas by spending the holidays at a castle.



Production on the Lohan movie starts this November, so it doesn’t seem likely we’ll be spending the holidays learning how this hotel heiress managed to get conked on the head by a snow globe twice in one movie ( once to lose her memory and once to regain it) . Still, it’s never too early to get excited for next Christmas.

