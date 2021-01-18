Locked Down is about a lot of things—a jewel heist, a couple going through a breakup, lost youth—but it’s most keenly about the incredible stress and isolation so many of us are going through during the past 11 months or so of COVID-19-related lockdowns.

But here’s the real shocker: Locked Down was conceived, written, sold, and shot between July and October 2020. That’s just four months. Four months to ideate, shop around, cast, and find locations for, and everything else that goes into making a movie. That’s a lot. Plus, the movie even shot at famed London department store Harrods, where no film has ever shot before.

The A.V. Club talked to Locked Down director Doug Liman about how it all came together, from script to finished product. We also talked about the movie’s cast of remote stars and how Liman pulled off the Harrods coup.

Locked Down is streaming now on HBO Max.