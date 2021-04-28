In the many adaptations of Tom Clancy’s popular techno-thriller novels, Jack Ryan has hogged the spotlight, with longtime ally and co-conspirator John Clark relegated to supporting roles. Though Clark’s been played by stars like Willem Dafoe (Clear And Present Danger) and Liev Schreiber (The Sum of All Fears), it’s not until this year’s Without Remorse that the character will have a proper star vehicle. Stepping into the role is People’s Sexiest Man Alive Michael B. Jordan, who—thanks to countless hours playing the Rainbow Six video game as a kid—has been preparing for the part for most of his life. In the video above, Jordan shares what it meant for him to become the Tom Clancy protagonist, and admits that no amount of gaming could’ve trained him for Without Remorse’s physically demanding, stunt-heavy shoot.

In a separate conversation below, Without Remorse director Stefano Sollima (Sicario: Day Of The Soldado) discusses updating the John Clark character, making his story feel relevant to modern audiences. And, having noticed a brief cameo from character actor Jay Jackson—best known as Parks And Recreation’s Perd Hapley—The A.V. Club takes the opportunity to ask Sollima if he’s also a fan of the long-running NBC sitcom.

Without Remorse premieres exclusively on Prime Video on April 30.