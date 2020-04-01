In normal times, we would all be getting fired up for wedding season right about now, lining up plus-ones and seeing what fancy outfits we could possibly recycle from last year. But since the summer’s social status seems pretty insecure right now, perhaps we can fill at least some of that void with a new Netflix rom-com: Love Marriage Repeat.

Peaky Blinders’ Sam Claflin stars as Jack, whose sister Hayley (Eleanor Tomlinson) is having an extravagant wedding that is about to go off the rails in a variety of different ways. Jack’s ex (Freida Pinto) shows up, as does his American crush (Olivia Wilde). Hayley’s ex is on board as well, but he’s drunk and threatening to up-end the whole ceremony. From the trailer, it looks like there’s a fight or two, various slaps, some random hookups, and a supremely misguided attempt to narcotize the drunken ex.

In other words, this seems like the wedding version of the 2010 Neil LaBute film Death At A Funeral (which in turn, was a version of the 2007 Frank Oz film of the same name ). Which makes sense, since the more recent film was written by Dean Craig, who makes his directorial debut here, bringing his own screenplay to film. Obviously, this trailer brings Four Weddings And A Funeral to mind as well, although it’s set in the postcard-worthy background of Italy despite all the English accents. At any rate, Love Marriage Repeat it might help fill that wedding-less void in the warm-weather months; pop some P rosecco at home, and you don’t even have to send a gift. The celebration begins when the film drops on Netflix on April 10.