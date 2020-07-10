In Atom Egoyan’s Guest Of Honour, David Thewlis plays a food inspector emotionally torn asunder by some accusations made against his daughter, a high school band teacher. (Laysla De Oliveira) Luke Wilson and Rossif Sutherland are along for the depressing ride, which at some points centers around the consumption of d eep fried rabbit ears. Though they’re apparently a delicacy in the American south, just the concept of deep fried rabbit ears is enough to turn some peoples’ stomachs. At last year’s Toronto International Film Festival, we asked Wilson, Sutherland, and De Olivera if they’re among those people, and a little more about the film as a whole.

