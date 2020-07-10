Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2020

Luke Wilson, Rossif Sutherland, and Laysla De Oliveira on eating deep fried rabbit ears

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
Filed to:Guest Of Honour
Guest Of HonourLuke WilsonAtom EgoyanRossif SutherlandLaysla De OliveraToronto International Film Festival
Save

In Atom Egoyan’s Guest Of Honour, David Thewlis plays a food inspector emotionally torn asunder by some accusations made against his daughter, a high school band teacher. (Laysla De Oliveira) Luke Wilson and Rossif Sutherland are along for the depressing ride, which at some points centers around the consumption of deep fried rabbit ears. Though they’re apparently a delicacy in the American south, just the concept of deep fried rabbit ears is enough to turn some peoples’ stomachs. At last year’s Toronto International Film Festival, we asked Wilson, Sutherland, and De Olivera if they’re among those people, and a little more about the film as a whole.

Advertisement
Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

5 new releases we love: Margo Price rises again, The Beths prove their mettle, and more

The 50 most important American independent movies

Bill Nye uses science to show world of adult children the importance of wearing a mask

Home Alone made a generation of kids cheer—and probably scarred them for life

Latest on Film

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement