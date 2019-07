From writer-director Lulu Wang, The Farewell follows the Chinese-born, U.S.-raised Billi (Awkwafina), who returns to China upon learning her grandmother Nai-Nai has been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer. When she arrives, she discovers that the rest of the family has decided not tell Nai-Nai of her illness. With the film hitting theaters tomorrow, we sat down with Lulu Wang and some of the cast to talk about the film, and filming their most challenging scene.