Mads Mikkelsen Photo : Stefania M. D’Alessandro/Getty Images for RFF ( Getty Images )

Mads Mikkelsen beat James Bond’s testicles with a rope, he’s about to do the same to Newt Scamander, and if he never did it to Will Graham on Hannibal the n it definitely happened off-camera, and now there’s another major franchise hero who’s about to meet the painful knotted end of a rope: Indiana Jones. According to Deadline, Mikkelsen has joined the cast of James Mangold’s upcoming Indiana Jones sequel, and though there are no details on who might Mikkelsen might play, it seems pretty safe to assume (based on his entire U.S. film and TV career, his music video career, and his video game career) that he’s going to be some kind of nightmarish villain who is also very charming.

This comes not long after Phoebe Waller-Bridge signed on to play the film’s female lead, further indicating that the cast of Indiana Jones 5 is going to be an unthinkably huge step up from Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull (and that was a movie with Cate Blanchett playing a KGB agent with psychic powers, which really goes to show you how much Shia LaBeouf can drag a project down). Hell, at this point we’re not even convinced that they need to put Harrison Ford in it. Just call it Indiana Jones And The Something Or Whatever, give us 90 minutes of Phoebe Waller-Bridge racing to beat Mads Mikkelsen to collect some ancient gizmo, and our butts will be in the seats on day one.

If you need more Mikkelsen in your life right away, he can currently be seen in Thomas Vinterberg’s Oscar-nominated film Another Round—in which he doesn’t play a charming villain, which is how you can tell it’s not an American film.