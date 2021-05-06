Mads Mikkelsen Photo : Getty Images/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association

Nobody really knows what to expect from a fifth Indiana Jones movie, since only half of the original four are good anyway and this one is being tackled by James Mangold instead of Steven Spielberg (with maybe little to no input from George Lucas). One undeniably positive sign, though, is that Mads Mikkelsen will be there—presumably as the villain, because… he’s Mads Mikkelsen and he’s scary, but in a sexy way. Now we have another good sign: Mikkelsen has seen the script, and he seems very impressed with it.

That’s according to Collider, which recently spoke with Mikkelsen and got him to share some details on Indiana Jones 5. Mikkelsen says the script was “everything I wished it to be, so that was just great,” and he prefaced that statement by saying he had just rewatched Raiders Of The Lost Ark, which he says is “such great storytelling.” That seems to imply that he is similarly fond of both, though he is obviously going to be a bit biased since he’s in the next movie.

Mikkelsen also offered some teases about what he’ll be doing in Indiana Jones 5, saying that he thinks he’s being “invited in to create a character” and that “everybody wants that.” He also notes that Indiana Jones himself is often the “straight man” to the “larger-than-life” stuff happening around him, so this could be a chance for us to get some real unchained Mikkelsen in this movie. Seeing as how he was a full-on supervillain in the otherwise relatively grounded Casino Royale and had some of the funniest lines in Doctor Strange as a wizard who had sold his soul to a demon, Mikkelsen going full-on zany against Harrison Ford could be a lot of fun.