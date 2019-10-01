Maiden's Tracy Edwards on coming to terms with being an inspiration

When Maiden was released in theaters earlier this year, The A.V. Club’s Allison Shoemaker said the documentary lived on the strength of Maiden skipper Tracy Edwards’ “engrossing” quest. With the film hitting DVD and digital October 1, The A.V. Club took the opportunity to sit down with Edwards to talk about both how the inspirational documentary came to be and how she herself has dealt with being labeled an inspiration.

A note for those who are interested: The Maiden is currently sailing around the world raising money for girls’ education. Interested parties can follow their travels on the boat’s website.