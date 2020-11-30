Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2020

Marc Maron and Johnny Flynn on the David Bowie few fans know

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
Filed to:David Bowie
David BowieMarc MaronJohnny FlynnStardustwtf with marc maron
Save

In Stardust, which hit VOD over the weekend, Emma’s Johnny Flynn plays a struggling David Bowie, let loose on the road in America with no work visa, no shows, and just a cantankerous publicist played by Marc Maron to keep him company. Touted and derided for being a Bowie movie with no Bowie songs, Stardust aims to tell Bowie’s story on a smaller scale than, say, a Bohemian Rhapsody, instead choosing to focus on when the star’s legend could have gone awry.

The A.V. Club talked to Flynn and Maron about the whole “Bowie without Bowie” kerfuffle, as well as how they think a young Bowie ultimately found his identity—shifting as it would become. Maron also weighs in with stories about run-ins with Bowie’s ex-wife, Angie, and son, director Duncan Jones, both of which are very much worth hearing.

Advertisement
Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Bread dildos and other NSFW topics in this very special Wiki Wormhole

R.I.P. Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse

Fargo ends season four with no alarms and few surprises

The future crashes into the past when SpaceX arrives on Moonbase 8

Latest on Film

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement