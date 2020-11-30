In Stardust, which hit VOD over the weekend, Emma’s Johnny Flynn plays a struggling David Bowie, let loose on the road in America with no work visa, no shows, and just a cantankerous publicist played by Marc Maron to keep him company. Touted and derided for being a Bowie movie with no Bowie songs, Stardust aims to tell Bowie’s story on a smaller scale than, say, a Bohemian Rhapsody, instead choosing to focus on when the star’s legend could have gone awry.

The A.V. Club talked to Flynn and Maron about the whole “Bowie without Bowie” kerfuffle, as well as how they think a young Bowie ultimately found his identity—shifting as it would become. Maron also weighs in with stories about run-ins with Bowie’s ex-wife, Angie, and son, director Duncan Jones, both of which are very much worth hearing.