VideoInterview2020

Margot Robbie on why robbing banks seems so romantic

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
Filed to:Margot Robbie
Margot RobbieFinn ColeDreamlandMiles Joris-Peyrafitte
In Miles Joris-Peyrafitte’s new period piece Dreamland, Margot Robbie plays Allison Wells, a femme fatale bank robber who’s wounded, on the run in the depression era Dust Bowl, and finds herself mixed up with a teenage kid. That kid, Eugene, hates his step-dad, feels shiftless, and loves to pinch a good detective magazine. Thus, when he meets Allison, he feels like he’s stumbled into an adventure, though whether it’s the pure adrenaline fantasy he imagines isn’t all that clear until the third act of the film.

The A.V. Club talked to Joris-Peyrafitte, Robbie, and Finn Cole, who plays Eugene, about the nature of wayward youth, historic weather, and why movies always make the act of robbing banks look so romantic. That and more in the clip above.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

