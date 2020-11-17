Margot Robbie on why robbing banks seems so romantic

In Miles Joris-Peyrafitte’s new period piece Dreamland, Margot Robbie plays Allison Wells, a femme fatale bank robber who’s wounded, on the run in the depression era Dust Bowl, and finds herself mixed up with a teenage kid. That kid, Eugene, hates his step-dad, feels shiftless, and loves to pinch a good detective magazine. Thus, when he meets Allison, he feels like he’s stumbled into an adventure, though whether it’s the pure adrenaline fantasy he imagines isn’t all that clear until the third act of the film.

The A.V. Club talked to Joris-Peyrafitte, Robbie, and Finn Cole, who plays Eugene, about the nature of wayward youth, historic weather, and why movies always make the act of robbing banks look so romantic. That and more in the clip above.