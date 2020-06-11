Marisa Tomei wants to help you "dance your feelings out"

In The King Of Staten Island, Marisa Tomei plays the much-maligned mother of Pete Davidson’s slacker 24-year-old character, also named Pete. While Pete lost his firefighter dad as a kid, she equally lost her husband, and is dealing with how to launch two kids into the world with limited patience, resources, and help.

The A.V. Club talked to Tomei about her role as Davidson’s mom, her time meeting Davidson’s actual mom, and what she’s really loving right now from the Intersectionality Matters! podcast to Ryan Heffington’s live, remote dance classes.