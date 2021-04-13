Mark Hamill Photo : Kevin Winter ( Getty Images )

As reported by Deadline, Mark Hamill is set to co-star alongside shirtless comedian Bert Kreischer in a movie based on Kreischer’s signature stand-up routine that is being billed as “The Hangover meets Midnight Run.” The stand-up bit revolves around a story in which Kreischer goes to Russia as part of a class trip in college and how—in a moment of panic because he can barely speak the language—he tells a group of mobsters that his name is “the Machine.” They are so tickled by this (and by Kreischer’s talent for drinking a lot) that they go on various alcohol-fueled adventures with him, culminating in a wacky train robbery, and it’s all definitely, totally, true (definitely). Here’s Kreischer telling the story himself:

The movie—called The Machine—will serve as a sequel of sorts, catching up with Kreischer 20 years after robbing the train when he and his father (Hamill, presumably) get kidnapped by Russian mobsters. So it’ll be a drunken party movie crossed with a comedy crime thriller… so yeah, The Hangover meets Midnight Run, sure.

Interestingly this won’t be the first movie loosely based on Bert Kreischer’s life. When he was in college, he was the subject of a Rolling Stone piece about how he was the best partier at the country’s biggest party school, whim him essentially having spent six years getting drunk at Florida State University. Though Kreischer wasn’t involved, that story supposedly served as the basis for National Lampoon’s Van Wilder, meaning we might not have gotten the Ryan Reynolds we all know and love today if not for this guy’s refusal to just calm down and go to class. Hey, maybe Ryan Reynolds could make a cameo in the movie! And maybe he could play Deadpool in the cameo! And make references to the fact that Mark Hamill played Luke Skywalker!