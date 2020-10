William Kunstler, the character that Mark Rylance plays in The Trial Of The Chicago 7, had a rich and full legal life. He not only defended the Chicago 7—or 8, depending on if you include Bobby Seale—but also members of the communist party, the American Indian Movement, and the Attica prison riots. The A.V. Club talked to Rylance about Kunstler’s life and legacy, and what Rylance learned about stepping into his formidable shoes.

