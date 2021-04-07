Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson Photo : Rick Diamond ( Getty Images ) , Christopher Polk ( Getty Images )

Jason Isbell has seemingly done it all. Beyond his Grammy-winning music career, he inadvertently played a role in the creation of the 30-50 feral hogs meme, and wrote a song for A Star Is Born that’s arguably the best Bradley Cooper solo track. And now he can add another big milestone to his extensive resume: acting in a Martin Scorsese film. Per Osage News, Isbell will make his acting debut in Scorsese’s adaptation of Killers Of The Flower Moon, alongside Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Jesse Plemons.



According to Osage News, “The story details the systematic murders of Osage tribal members in the 1920s and chronicles the birth of the Federal Bureau of Investigation that investigated and discovered the plot to kill Osages for their oil wealth.” The story is centered around criminal mastermind William “Bill” Hale, who’ll be played by De Niro. Isbell will play Bill Smith, who was the husband of Reta Smith, “Mollie Burkhart’s younger sister who is tragically killed when Bill Hale’s associates blow up her home with dynamite.”

He’ll also be joined by fellow country star Sturgill Simpson, who’ll portray Henry Grammer, “an infamous rodeo champion and bootlegger and good friend to Hale.” Simpson had previously appeared in Queen & Slim and The Hunt, so this isn’t his first cinematic rodeo. Twilight Saga: Eclipse’s William Belleau and The Irishman’s Louis Cancelmi are also new additions to the cast.