As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout gains speed throughout the country, we can now look forward to safely going to the movies. Marvel knows how excited we are for this. In a touching video that acknowledges how much we miss sitting in a theater with a bunch of strangers collectively losing our shit over seeing our favorite superheroes’ stories on screen, Marvel Studios shared the premiere dates for all Phase 4 releases.
We already knew the release dates for Black Widow, Thor: Love And Thunder, and Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, but we now know when other awaited titles are coming out. Here’s the full list of every release:
- Black Widow’s release date was changed from May 7 to July 9, 2021 back in March. It’ll be shown in both theaters and Disney+.
- Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings is coming out on September 23, 2021.
- The Eternals, directed by recent Oscar winner Chloe Zhao, will premiere on November 5, 2021.
- Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres on December 17, 2021. It’s sooner than the date in the original teaser, which mentioned it’d be coming on Christmas.
- Doctor Strange: In The Multiverse Of Madness premieres on March 25, 2022. It was originally slated for November 6, 2020.
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is still keeping the previously announced date of July 8, 2022. We still don’t have word on how the story continues after the death of Chadwick Boseman, so it’s a big surprise that it’s slated to come out next year. It’s especially interesting, considering Marvel Studios had no plans of digitally having the late actor reprise the role.
- The Marvels premieres on November 11, 2022.
- Paul Rudd reprises his role as Ant-Man in Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, which premieres February 17, 2023.
- The James Gunn-directed Guardians Of The Galaxy: Vol. 3 premieres May 5, 2023.