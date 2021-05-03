The cast of The Eternals Screenshot : Marvel Studios

As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout gains speed throughout the country, we can now look forward to safely going to the movies. Marvel knows how excited we are for this. In a touching video that acknowledges how much we miss sitting in a theater with a bunch of strangers collectively losing our shit over seeing our favorite superheroes’ stories on screen, Marvel Studios shared the premiere dates for all Phase 4 releases.



We already knew the release dates for Black Widow, Thor: Love And Thunder, and Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, but we now know when other awaited titles are coming out. Here’s the full list of every release: