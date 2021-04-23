The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Photo : Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

Having proven he could handle the shield—elaborate training montage presumably optional—with his just-wrapped-up Disney+ series The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, showrunner Malcolm Spellman has just been tapped to bring Captain America back to the big screen. Specifically, THR reports that Spellman is set to co-write the fourth Cap movie, the first in the sub-franchise since 2016's Civil War, working alongside Falcon writer Dalan Musson to pen the script.

Advertisement

There’s no word yet on casting on the film—the first since Chris Evans retired from the character with Avengers: Endgame—but anyone who’s been keeping up with FATWS could probably offer up a few guesses of who’s likely to show up: Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, and Emily VanCamp all seem like pretty obvious picks (in roughly that order), and it’s not like we’d complain about seeing Julia Louis-Dreyfus show up in the MCU proper. The wider question, of course, is how heavily Spellman and Musson’s script will lean on their previous series; along with Sam Raimi’s new Doctor Strange film, which has looser ties to WandaVision, Cap 4 is going to end up being a very interesting test of whether the Disney+ Marvel shows can feed back into the wider Cinematic Universe, rather than simply serving as interesting tributaries. (It’s not for nothing that both Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the Netflix Marvel shows, struggled mightily to “matter” to the actual MCU.)

Given that it’s early days for the project, there’s no word yet on when Captain America 4 might storm its way into theaters, or who’ll be directing it when it does.