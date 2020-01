As the stars of The Gentlemen, Matthew McConaughey, Michelle Dockery, and Henry Golding know a little something about manners. As criminals wrapped in designer suiting, the trio weave their way through both British aristocracy and weed hothouses with aplomb, all while trying to one-up each other in the brains department. The A.V. Club sat down with the trio over a glass of McConaughey’s personal blend of bourbon, which he also managed to get a plug in for toward the end of the video.