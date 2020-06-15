Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Maude Apatow on all the dorky things her dad does on set

Marah Eakin
In The King Of Staten Island, Maude Apatow plays “Claire,” the very together sister of Pete Davidson’s “Pete.” Claire’s off to college, and leaving her poor mother with Pete, a mid-20s dickhead with almost no aspirations or desire to help around the house. Bel Powley’s character, “Kelsey,” somehow finds something to love in Pete, as well as something to love about their long-maligned home borough.

In the video above, The A.V. Club talked to Powley and Apatow about what they really liked about Staten Island, Davidson’s advocacy for mental health awareness, and all the embarrassing stuff Apatow saw her dad, director Judd Apatow, do while they were on set together. The pair also bond over a mutual love of Normal People, which they’ve both recently binged.

