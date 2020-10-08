It may come as no surprise to know that Adam Sandler is funny. He’s been professionally funny for almost 40 years, after all. But what may surprise are the times he’s been most funny to his friends, like Maya Rudolph and Tim Meadows. The A.V. Club asked the pair, who appear in Sandler’s new film Hubie Halloween, to reminisce on a time he’s made them absolutely double over with laughter. While both said they could remember many, they came through with two specific anecdotes that you’ll see in the video above—one involving a running bit Sandler does about Rudolph’s husband, director Paul Thomas Anderson, and one involving the inception of “The Goat,” a bit that ultimately ended up on Sandler’s 1996 record What The Hell Happened To Me?

Hubie Halloween is available now on Netflix.

