Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2020

Maya Rudolph and Tim Meadows on the times Adam Sandler has made them laugh the hardest

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
Filed to:Maya Rudolph
Maya RudolphTim MeadowsAdam SandlerHubie HalloweenSaturday Night LivePaul Thomas Anderson
Save

It may come as no surprise to know that Adam Sandler is funny. He’s been professionally funny for almost 40 years, after all. But what may surprise are the times he’s been most funny to his friends, like Maya Rudolph and Tim Meadows. The A.V. Club asked the pair, who appear in Sandler’s new film Hubie Halloween, to reminisce on a time he’s made them absolutely double over with laughter. While both said they could remember many, they came through with two specific anecdotes that you’ll see in the video above—one involving a running bit Sandler does about Rudolph’s husband, director Paul Thomas Anderson, and one involving the inception of “The Goat,” a bit that ultimately ended up on Sandler’s 1996 record What The Hell Happened To Me?

Hubie Halloween is available now on Netflix.

Advertisement
Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Before Helstrom hits Hulu, meet the demonic Marvel siblings who inspired the show

SNL drops musical guest Morgan Wallen after he was seen partying without a mask

Radha Blank’s The Forty-Year-Old Version is a stunning comedy about compromise

The best movies on Amazon Prime

Latest on Film

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement