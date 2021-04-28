In Netflix’s excellent new animated movie The Mitchells Vs. The Machines, Maya Rudolph plays Linda Mitchell, a suburban mother of two balancing the strain of family dynamics with the threat of humanity’s imminent destruction by a cadre of sentient techno-beings. While the latter certainly might seem like no. 1 with a bullet to most, to Linda, beating the robots is just as important as making sure the relationship between her college-bound, YouTubing daughter, played by Abbi Jacobson, and practical and technophobic husband remains as sweet as it once was. It’s big mom energy, and Rudolph delivers.

In the clip above, we talk to Rudolph about that very vibe, as well as to Jacobson about what she loves about playing creative queer teen Katie Mitchell. We also chat with Beck Bennett, who plays a wishy-washy droid named Eric in the movie, about his earliest memories of surfin’ the web.

The Mitchells Vs. The Machines is available to stream on Netflix starting Friday, April 30.