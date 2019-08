For a couple of actors, Melissa McCarthy and Elisabeth Moss are reasonably well-versed in the workings of the Irish mob in 1970s Hell’s Kitchen. That’s due in part to their roles as mob molls in new movie The Kitchen. The A.V. Club talked to the pair about the moral quandaries behind playing brutal criminals with hearts of gold, as well as what they’ve learned about body disposal.

Photo credit: Alison Cohen Rosa/Warner Bros. Entertainment