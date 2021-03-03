Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer in Netflix’s Thunder Force Screenshot : YouTube

You can never have too many superheroes, especially if they’re played by Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer. The duo are teaming up on-screen in the action comedy Thunder Force to play best friends Lydia and Emily, respectively, who turn into unlikely crime-fighting heroes for their city and battle villains like The King, played by a smarmy Bobby Cannavale.

As seen in the trailer below, former best friends Lydia and Emily have had a falling out. Lydia visits Emily at her place of work and accidentally gains super strength while messing around with gadgets she was clearly instructed not to touch. Emily also possesses her own power: invisibility.

There’s a fun training montage that follows, reminiscent of Iron Man 2 because it’s also set to AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck.” Thunder Force is aiming to go meta and poke fun at the genre it’s trying to be a part of. In one scene, they show the realistic difficulties of zooming around in a small car that’s very similar to the Batmobile.

The film also stars Jason Bateman, Pom Klementieff, Melissa Leo, and Sarah Baker. It is written and directed by Ben Falcone, McCarthy’s husband. Thunder Force will premiere on Netflix on April 9.