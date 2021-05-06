Michael B. Jordan says his Static Shock movie is still happening

Michael B. Jordan Photo : Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows ( Getty Images )

As ubiquitous as superhero movies are these days, it’s still relatively rare for a slightly more obscure character with no real ties to the Justice League or the Marvel Cinematic Universe to get their own movie. So, when Michael B. Jordan announced that he was signing on to produce a Static Shock movie last year, it seemed somewhat like the kind of star-endorsed dream project that never actually gets off the ground.

Not so fast, says Michael B. Jordan, who has offered an update of sorts to Collider—though he does specifically say he can’t offer any “real updates or anything like that.” Jordan says they’ve hired a writer, Randy McKinnon (who worked on Netflix’s Grand Army and Chambers), and he’s working on a draft now. Other than that, Jordan says they’re “in the process of building [the project] out,” so he don’t really have information to share. That being said, the project is evidently in the “still happening” stage and hasn’t been downgraded to “we’ll get to it someday,” so that seems good.

Static Shock was part of the old Milestone Comics label, but is better known to people these days for the popular animated adaptation on The WB, which was about a Black teenager who gets electricity powers in an accident that turns a lot of the people in his town into monsters and villains. There was an episode where his friend got shot that was pretty intense, and some Justice League members showed up at least once (since the series was ostensibly part of the same continuity, though not to the extent that anyone felt like talking about it too much).