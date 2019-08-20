In Brittany Runs A Marathon, Michaela Watkins and Micah Stock play Jillian Bell’s running buddies. As Catherine, Watkins is the woman who seems to have it all—including an innate talent for running. As Seth, Stock is Bell’s fellow back-of-the-packer, the guy who’s only running because his kids have started to make fun of him for being so athletic. Together, the pair add levity and heart to the movie, which is ultimately about so much more than just running 26.2 miles.

The A.V. Club recently sat down with Stock and Watkins to talk through their roles, and whether they were inspired to run a marathon after seeing the movie.