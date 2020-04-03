Michelle Buteau on always playing the supportive best friend

In the new movie Almost Love, Michelle Buteau is “Cammy,” the perpetually single friend who has, at the start of the film, decided that the new guy she’s dating is a total dud. Fast forward about three minutes to where she’s about to break up with him, and we learn that, much to Cammy’s surprise, he’s also homeless. Whether or not that changes her disdain for him is revealed throughout the film alongside oth er characters’ various romantic foibles, but together with an overachieving Zoe Chao, Buteau sets the tone for what it’s like for women to be dating today in the world of glossy social media and easily made bad choices.

No stranger to the romantic comedy world, Buteau was previously seen in Ali Wong’s Always Be My Maybe, Rebel Wilson’s Isn’t It Romantic, and the Gina Rodriguez vehicle Someone Great. She’ll also pop up in Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming Marry Me, which should hit theaters later this year.

In the clip above, we talk to Buteau about why she’s so often considered for the role of the rom-com best friend, what that job typically entails, and what drew her to Almost Love, which hits VOD on April 3.