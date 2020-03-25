In Military Wives, Sharon Horgan and Kristin Scott-Thomas are the most unlikely friends. Though they’re both—as the film’s name suggests—military wives, Scott-Thomas is stodgy and upper crust, while Horgan is more into Yaz than Beethoven. In an attempt to cheer up th eir fellow base-bound spouses, however, the pair team up to run a choir of—you guessed it—military wives. It’s based on the true story behind a British hit single, and the phenomenon that spawned military spouse choirs all over the British commonwealth.

The A.V. Club sat down with the film’s stars, Sharon Horgan and Jason Flemyng, as well as director Peter Cattaneo to talk about that true story, as well as about life and love on a British military base.