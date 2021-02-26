Alan Kim (Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images) and someone dressed as Alan Kim’s favorite actor (Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

The internet can be a very bleak place, but occasionally, something magical happens.



On Thursday, a W Mag interview with 8-year-old Minari star Alan Kim went viral because when Kim was asked who his favorite actor is, he replied saying “I like Sonic the Hedgehog.” Kim is a top contender for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination , so who are we to argue with the wunderkind? Sonic rules.

Screenshots of the Q&A quickly made the rounds on Twitter, with Minari distributor A24 sharing it, too. Soon enough, it caught the attention of Sonic voice actor, Ben Schwartz, who tweeted at A24, saying, “Sonic would love to send Alan a voice note.”

Advertisement

Today, that message arrived

“Hey Alan, Sonic the Hedgehog here! I wanted to say hi and also I found out that I was your favorite actor! That makes me so excited! I can’t wait to see your movie, I’m going to see it as soon as I can! But first, I gotta go capture Robotnik, okay? So I wanted to say hello, and right now I gotta go fast!,” says Sonic. Kim was obviously very happy and giggling the whole way through, so props to Sonic for being a true hero.

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com