Now that we are approaching the first anniversary of the time that we said, “we’ll flatten the curve of this thing if we just stay inside for two weeks,” the studios are finally loosening their grip on the idea of the same full-blown theater premieres of yesterday. To that point, Paramount Plus has revised its original release plan according ly: Per Deadline, the company is still planning on giving Mission: Impossible 7 and A Quiet Place: Part II their days in the theater, but the window will be shortened from the previously required 90 days for home release eligibility to 45 days. After that, these major titles head to Paramount Plus for those of us who plan to stay the hell inside.

The news was announced during ViacomCBS’ investor day, an overwhelming showcase meant to inspire confidence in the forthcoming streaming platform . Right now, Mission: Impossible 7 is scheduled to release in theaters on November 17 and A Quiet Place: Part II is set for September 17. Like every other previously announced film from the past year, both have been subjected to multiple date changes. With the supplemental plan to essentially bait new Paramount Plus subscribers, this route appears just a bit more permanent with more films expected to follow suit.

This is a slight modification from the streaming-theater hybrid plan that WarnerMedia announced at the end of last year, which subjected its entire slate of major films to stream the same day as their box office premiere dates. The change was heavily criticized by filmmakers who felt that the decision was disres pectful and made without proper discussion. Paramount’s approach allows for films to experience the theater exclusivity that some studios are seemingly still clinging to for now (looking at you, Marvel) while remaining realistic about the current state of the theatergoing experience .

According to Variety, a d-supported subscriptions to Paramount Plus will cost $4.99—a dollar less than its current iteration, CBS All Access. For the ad-free experience, users will have to shell out $10.99.