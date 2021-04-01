Plus

Barbara Crampton in Jakob’s Wife Photo : RLJE Films

Roe Vs. Wade (select and virtual theaters 4/2), a.k.a. the anti-abortion movie so controversially odious that Kevin Sorbo dropped out of it, is finally here to preach to its choir. Those seeking some corporate schadenfreude should queue up the start-up meltdown documentary WeWork: Or The Making And Breaking Of A $47 Million Unicorn (Hulu 4/2). Katherine Waterston is among the cast of Amundsen (virtual theaters and VOD 4/2), a biodrama about the supposed first man to reach the South Pole. Casey Affleck plays a psychiatrist and family man facing the consequences of a patient’s suicide in the thriller Every Breath You Take (select theaters and VOD 4/2). Harry Melling and Tom Brooke play Christian assassins on a mission to kill an atheist writer in the crime comedy Say Your Prayers (select theaters and VOD 4/2). Sundance prizewinner This Is Not A Burial, It’s A Resurrection (virtual theaters 4/2) casts the late Mary Twala Mhlongo as an 80-year-old woman mourning her son’s death while preparing for her own. The Power (Shudder 4/8) is a horror movie set in a hospital during the London blackouts of the early 1970s. The thriller Held (select theaters and VOD 4/9) traps a struggling married couple in a remote smart house. My True Fairytale (select theaters and VOD 4/9) follows a missing teenager who acquires superpowers. Re-Animator’s Barbara Crampton gets a vampiric starring role in the SXSW midnight highlight Jakob’s Wife (select theaters, VOD, and digital platforms 4/16). It’s Ruby Rose versus Morgan Freeman in the action thriller Vanquish (select theaters 4/16; VOD and digital platforms 4/20). The Winter Soldier has a summer fling in the balmy Sebastian Stan romance Monday (select theaters, VOD, and digital platforms 4/16). Night Of The Sicario (select theaters 4/16; VOD and digital platforms 4/20), starring Natasha Henstridge as a DEA agent fending off cartel assassins during a hurricane, has no relation to the Denis Villeneuve movie. Norway’s unsuccessful submission for this year’s International Feature Oscar is Hope (select theaters 4/16), about a cancer diagnosis that brings a couple closer together. Also not competing for the Academy Award is Singapore’s submission, Wet Season (select theaters 4/23; virtual theaters and VOD 4/30), which concerns the growing bond between a Mandarin-language teacher and her student. Vampire attacks plague a small town with a tenuous connection to Bram Stoker in Boys From County Hell (Shudder 4/22). On the other end of the classic monster spectrum there’s Bloodthirsty (select theaters and VOD 4/23), in which a vegan indie rocker begins to get in touch with her inner carnivore. Sadly, Wildcat (select theaters 4/23; VOD and digital platforms 4/27) is not an adaptation of the fictional Eli Cash novel but rather a thriller about a reporter kidnapped by a militant group in the Middle East. The documentary sequel In Search Of Darkness: Part II (Shudder 4/26) dives deeper into the practical effects heyday of ’80s horror. Over The Top gets a distaff makeover with the arm-wrestling comedy Golden Arm (digital platforms 4/30). And Atlanta’s Brian Tyree Henry finally scores a lead movie role in the dramedy The Outside Story (VOD and digital platforms 4/30).

