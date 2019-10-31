Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Motherless Brooklyn's producers on the film's respect for Tourette Syndrome

Marah Eakin
Ed Norton’s latest, Motherless Brooklyn, is about a mid-century detective with a tic. Lionel Essrog sprung from the mind of author Jonathan Lethem, and made his debut in the novel Motherless Brooklyn over 20 years ago. As head of a seedy detective agency, Essrog’s brain is firing faster than his mouth, leading to additional conflicts beyond just Motherless’ typical crime tale.

The A.V. Club talked to two of the movie’s producers, Rachel Shane and Adrian Alperovich, about how the film took on Tourette Syndrome, and how it made sure the disorder was more than just a punchline.

Marah Eakin
Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

