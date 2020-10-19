Movies with legs: 11 unexpected cinematic spider infestations

1. It (1990 and 2019)

Look, IT is literally a horror story—that’s a clear caveat emptor to any potential arachnophobes in the audience. But still, nothing about the trailer (or plot description) of the small- or big-screen adaptation of Stephen King’s IT suggested any anthropod-based scares waiting to sink their fangs into the viewer. So unless a devotee of the novel warned you, it probably came as a nasty shock when, in the climactic showdown of the 1990 miniseries, Pennywise reverted to his true form—a giant spider (with a hint of ant mixed in for good measure). It hasn’t aged terribly well, to the point that it now resembles papier-mâché more than a monster, but for kids of the time, it was nightmare fuel. And those who saw the new two-film adaptation of the story didn’t even have to wait for the final battle (in which Pennywise just grows the spider body but keeps his clown head); there’s an earlier scene in which the severed head of Eddie confronts the adult Losers, and in a truly creepy moment, has spider legs burst from his flesh, the better to menace his former friends. It’s the perfect bathroom-break moment if you hate spiders. [Alex McLevy]