Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoExpert Witness2019

Muscle suits and metal heads: Inside the costume shop that makes all the best big screen superhero looks

Marah Eakin
Filed to:Jose Fernandez
1
Save

You might not know its name, but chances are you’ve admired some of Ironhead Studio’s work on screen. The costume house and prop workshop has made costumes for everyone from Catwoman and Captain America to Daft Punk and Loki. The A.V. Club was recently invited into their Los Angeles-area workshop to check out their hard work on projects like Spider-Man: Far From Home and to ask dorky questions about how studio owner Jose Fernandez spent 15-odd years trying to figure out how to give Batman the ability to turn his bat-neck while suited up.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More stories from behind the scenes

What does it take to become one of Disney World's Jungle Cruise Skippers?
Harry Lennix has Superman anecdotes involving Henry Cavill and Gene Hackman
Watch The A.V. Club kick some cyborg ass with Weta Digital and the Alita: Battle Angel team

About the author

Marah Eakin
Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

TwitterPosts

Advertisement

Advertisement