Music producer Giles Martin on bringing Rocketman's sound to life

When you’re making a movie about Elton John, it’s paramount that you get Elton John’s songs right. For Rocketman, that was Giles Martin’s job, both in terms of arrangements and recording. The producer—and son of legendary Beatles producer George Martin—brought his familiarity with Abbey Road Studios to the gig, as well as his passion for all styles of British music. As he talks about in the clip above, he also brought a sense of willful indifference to what John did when in real life—all in service of good storytelling.

Rocketman is out now on DVD, Blu-Ray, and for purchase on streaming services.