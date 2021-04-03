Black Widow Photo : Marvel Studios

Black Widow has had a long, hard journey into the light. And, to be clear, we’re not just talking about Natasha Romanoff, former assassin turned super-spy extraordinaire. The Black Widow movie might not have been raised in a weird Russian murder academy, but it’s still had a damn hard time of it, to the point that, when Disney released a new trailer for the movie early this morning, it marked more than a year since the last time the company released an official “final” trailer for the film, amid the early days of the COVID-19 shutdowns.

But here we are, with a whole bunch of new footage to dig into, exploring the relationships between Scarlett Johansson’s Nat, her little sister/rival Widow Yelena (Florence Pugh), and David Harbour’s big, burly Red Guardian. We also get some callforwards to that scene from Avengers: Endgame, some footage of faceless weirdo Taskmaster in action, and a sting of the Avengers theme that, despite our best efforts, still undeniably sent a bit of a chill down our spines. (Also, is it just us, or does that “You’re such a mom” line hit especially strange in light of how Joss Whedon handled Natasha’s character in Age Of Ultron? Just saying.)

Black Widow arrives in theaters—no, seriously!—on July 9. It’ll debut the same day as a premium paid option on Disney+.