Netflix nabs two filmmaking heavyweights with Marriage Story and The Irishman

A.A. Dowd, Katie Rife
Filed to:Marriage Story
This season’s second installment of Film Club—now available in both video and podcast form—is all about Netflix. Earlier this fall, the streaming giant reunited with Noah Baumbach for the tragicomedy Marriage Story, and debuted Martin Scorsese’s long-in-development-hell crime epic The Irishman. With both films hitting the service in the coming weeks—The Irishman premieres today, Marriage Story on December 6—our critics A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife sit down to discuss the merits of these two impressive films.

You can watch the video version above, and listen to the podcast version below. Subscribe on iTunes now, and give us a five-star rating to help other listeners find us. For further discussion, check out our written reviews of both films, linked above.

