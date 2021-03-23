Michael Urie, Luke MacFarlane, and Philemon Chambers Photo : Jenny Anderson ( Getty Images ) , Pascal Le Segretain ( Getty Images )

2020 gave us the bleakest holiday season, with many missing out on having a “normal” Christmas and making the trek to see their family. But Hulu’s Clea DuVall-helmed rom-com Happiest Season brought much needed levity, with queer Twitter focusing on their thirst for Aubrey Plaza’s Riley, and creating an alternate storyline where Kristen Stewart’s character, Abby, would’ve ended up with Riley instead of her not-so-great girlfriend, Harper . Netflix heard how much we all wouldn’t shut up about Happiest Season, so now the streaming service i s giving us a gay Christmas movie, too.



It’s called Single All The Way, starring Michael Urie, Philemon Chambers (making his feature film debut), and Luke MacFarlane. It’s Netflix, so there had to be a fake relationship plot with a love triangle. According to Variety, Urie plays Peter, who “convinces his best friend Nick (MacFarlane) to join him for the holidays and pretend that they’re now in a relationship. But when Peter’s mother sets him up on a blind date with her handsome trainer James (Chambers) — the plan goes awry.” And because Netflix had to throw in some gay icons, Jennifer Coolidge and Kathy Najimy will also have supporting roles.

The movie will be directed by Michael Mayer— who won a Tony Award for directing Spring Awakening in 2007—from a screenplay by Good Behavior creator Chad Hodge .

