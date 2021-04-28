Amy Adams Photo : Netflix

Netflix remains committed to its promise of serving you one new movie every week in 2021. Some might say this schedule is oppressive, and to those people we might say okay, but some of us find a consistent and reliable schedule to be quite the comfort in these times, which remain—in the language of the Brands—uncertain. And sure, not every new movie can be a wild thriller starring Kristin Davis, or an Oscar-winning doc about the unlikely friendship between a man and the cutest lil octopus you ever did see, but coming upon those gems is part of the streaming journey. If nothing else, the much-delayed and fussed-over Amy Adams thriller The Woman In The Window is going to be a moment, whether it’s actually, surprisingly good, or utter melodramatic garbáge—whatever it is will inevitably be better than The Girl On The Train.



Advertisement

Also included in Netflix’s summer offerings: the gender-swapped She’s All That remake, He’s All That, starring Addison Rae (of TikTok); thrillers starring Jason Momoa, John David Washington, and Mélanie Laurent; an animated comedy depicting a revisionist American history in which Channing Tatum voices George Washington; and a happy (maybe????) little documentary about Bob Ross that does not yet have a specific release date, but hopefully Netflix will give us one soon because we’ll need time to prepare for that one.

Check out a preview of Netflix’s summer movie lineup, along with a full listing of dates and titles below:

Summer TBA

Fear Street Trilogy

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed

The Loud House Movie

Vivo

April

Things Heard & Seen (April 29)

The Mitchells Vs. The Machines (April 30)

May

Monster (May 7)

Oxygen (May 12)

The Woman In The Window (May 14)

Army Of The Dead (May 21)

Ghost Lab (May 26)

Blue Miracle (May 27)

June

Carnaval (June 2)

Awake (June 9)

Wish Dragon (June 11)

Skater Girl (June 11)

Jagame Thandhiram (June 18)

Fatherhood (June 18)

Good On Paper (June 23)

The Ice Road (June 25)

America: The Motion Picture (June 30)

The House Of Flowers: The Movie (La Casa De Las Flores: La Película) (June TBA)

Advertisement

July

Resort To Love (July 29)

The Last Mercenary (July 30)

Blood Red Sky (July TBA)

Trollhunters: Rise Of The Titans (July TBA)

The Last Letter From Your Lover (July TBA)

Advertisement

August

Sweet Girl (August 20)

He’s All That (August 27)

Beckett (August TBA)