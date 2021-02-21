Netflix to release the Snyder cut of Army Of The Dead in May

A bunch of zombies Photo : JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

Though it’s not the project of his that’s getting all the attention, Zack Snyder’s The Army Of The Dead is still coming to Netflix this year. In fact, thanks to Snyder’s Twitter account, we now know exactly when it’s coming: May 21, at which point fans can start petitioning Netflix to dump millions and millions of dollars into making a longer/better version of Army Of The Dead. In addition to announcing the release date, Snyder’s tweet included a new poster for the film that shows a bunch of zombie hands getting smushed by a big vault door (ouch!) while dollar bills and playing cards fly through the air. Also, as pointed out by one of the comments on Twitter, it says his name on this poster four times. Counting the title of the movie and Netflix as names, that’s 50 percent of the names!

Army Of The Dead is about a group of soldiers trying to rob a casino during a zombie outbreak (terrible time for it), and it stars Dave Bautista, Tig Notaro, Ella Purnell, and a bunch of other people who will probably get chomped by zombies. Also, in an intriguing tease, Variety’s write-up says that Nora Arnezeder is playing “Lily (The Coyote)“ even though none of the other actors have animal names listed. Is she playing a coyote named Lily? Is she some kind of badass who goes by the name The Coyote? Either way, we’re into it. Snyder should put someone in Justice League named The Coyote!

Advertisement

In addition to Army Of The Dead, Netflix has a prequel movie and animated TV series in the works.