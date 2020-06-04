Plus

Greek-French actress Ariane Labed, who’s appeared in a couple of Yorgos Lanthimos’ movies, makes her directorial debut with Cannes competitor Olla (MUBI, June 1), about a young woman who moves from Ukraine to the French suburbs to live with a man she meets on a dating website. Like an unofficial sequel to the documentary Spellbound, Spelling The Dream (Netflix, June 3) follows four Indian American students preparing for the prestigious Scripps National Spelling Bee. Scream, Queen! My Nightmare On Elm Street (Shudder, June 4) looks back on the legacy and gay subtext of Freddy Krueger’s second rampage, partially through the eyes of its star, Mark Patton. Sofia Bohdanowicz and star/co-director Deragh Campbell complete a trilogy of docu-dramas with MS Slavic 7 (MUBI, June 4), the follow-up to Never Eat Alone and Veslemøy’s Song. Mia Wasikowska plays a puppeteer trying to resurrect the live show she performs with her husband in the Australian dark comedy Judy & Punch (VOD, June 5). You Don’t Nomi (VOD and digital platforms, June 9) examines the critical reappraisal of Paul Verhoeven’s once-panned, now increasingly celebrated Showgirls. Joining Samara’s cursed VHS tape in the video store of hell is the “ghost film”—that is, a film directed by a ghost—of Warning: Do Not Play (Shudder, June 11). Israeli American filmmaker Boaz Yakin, whose eclectic resume includes Remember The Titans and the script for Now You See Me, returns with Aviva (virtual theaters, June 12), a conceptually ambitious, dance-centric romance. The latest animated import to be released Stateside by GKIDS is Marona’s Fantastic Tale (virtual theaters, June 12), a European fable about a stray dog reflecting on the various masters she’s had over the year. A ride-share driver is tasked with stopping a demonic invasion in the buzzed-about indie horror film Driven (digital platforms and VOD, June 16). A father grapples with his teen daughter’s suicide attempt in Berlin Film Festival selection The Day After I’m Gone (MUBI, June 18). The horror anthology tradition lives on with Scare Package (Shudder, June 18), featuring seven vignettes from seven up-and-coming directors. Disney Channel starlet Sofia Carson plays a dancer who returns to her Wisconsin hometown to coach a team of hoofing misfits in Feel The Beat (Netflix, June 19). Just in time for Father’s Day, Bryce Dallas Howard directs a documentary tribute to Dads (Apple TV+, June 19), including her own famous one. June also brings Miss Juneteenth (VOD and digital platforms, June 19), a Sundance selection about a single mother preparing her teenage daughter for a pageant celebrating the abolition of slavery in Texas. Europa Europa director Agnieszka Holland returns with Mr. Jones (digital platforms, June 19), a historical/journalism drama starring James Norton, Peter Sarsgaard, and Vanessa Kirby. Athlete A (Netflix, June 24), the new documentary from Bonni Cohen and John Shenk (Audrie & Daisy, An Inconvenient Sequel), takes a close look at the Larry Nassar scandal. Yummy (Shudder, June 25), which was supposed to premiere at SXSW this year, is a zombie movie set in an Eastern European hospital. And Phoenix star Nina Hoss plays a violin teacher who becomes obsessed with a new student in The Audition (virtual theaters, June 26).

