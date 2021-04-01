They also included a handy picture of his arms on his chest, in case you forgot what arms look like. Screenshot : YouTube

We’ll be honest: The n ew trailer for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad released earlier today—less than a week after the first full trailer for the August-set supervillain spectacular—has less new footage than we’d usually like when highlighting a trailer. There’s the same shots of King Shark (Sylvester Stallone, against all odds) cutely raising his hand ; the same deadpan bits with David Dastmalchian as Polka Dot Man; the same high-intensity threatening of Peter Capaldi’s Thinker by Joel Kinnaman, Idris Elba, and Margot Robbie.

Still, though: The new trailer (named “Rebellion,” in reference to the moody speech that kicks it off) does have enough new tidbits to get us excited. We actually get to see Dastmalchian hit people with polka dots, for instance, and plenty of shots of Daniela Melchior summoning her rats as, well, Ratcatcher. Oh, and John Cena getting to bust out his comedy chops as Peacemaker, declaring that he loves peace so much that he doesn’t care “how many men, women, or children I need to kill to get it.”

The real reason we’re writing this up, though, is the simple fact that this is the first glimpse we’re getting at Nathan Fillion’s character, the enigmatic “T.D.K.”, in action, and by action, we mean showing off his weird-ass detachable arms. There’s been plenty of speculation that Fillion is playing a version of classic bad superhero Arm-Fall-Off Boy (with the power…of detachable limbs!), and this is certainly evidence to that effect. It’s not a long glimpse, mind you, but when it comes to well-liked genre actors cosplaying as Phantom Limb from The Venture Brothers while Michael Rooker looks on in confusion, we’ll take what we can get.