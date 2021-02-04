Plus

Legendary apartheid-era bandit John Kepe is the subject of the South African action biopic Sew The Winter To My Skin (Crackle 2/1). A married couple find their third, with expected complications, in the indie comedy First Blush (digital platforms and VOD 2/2). Argentinian thriller 4x4 (digital platforms and VOD 2/2) traps a thief inside a high-tech death machine posing as a car. Gorō Miyazaki, son of the legendary Studio Ghibli founder, tries his hand at an unappealing CG animation style in the studio’s latest import, Earwig And The Witch (select theaters 2/3; HBO Max 2/5). A Nightmare Wakes (Shudder 2/4) is the latest film to dramatize the writing of Frankenstein, this time through a plot that finds Mary Shelley’s creations leaping off the page to torment her. There’s also an author bent to the rom-com The Right One (digital platforms and VOD 2/5), about a novelist who jeopardizes a budding relationship by writing her potential beau into her next book. Viggo Mortensen makes his directorial debut with Falling (select theaters, digital platforms, and VOD 2/5), casting himself as a son whose father, played by Lance Henriksen, has dementia. France’s submission for this year’s International Feature Oscar is Two Of Us (Virtual theaters 2/5), which stars screen veterans Barbara Sukowa and Martine Chevallier as elderly women who have carried on a romance for decades in secret. Meanwhile, Russia has submitted Dear Comrades! (VOD and Hulu 2/5), which depicts a 1962 massacre in a Soviet industrial town, and Serbia is running with the Holocaust drama Dara Of Jasenovac (select theaters 2/5). Rams (select theaters and VOD 2/5) is an English-language remake of the Icelandic Cannes winner, featuring Sam Neill and Michael Caton as estranged brothers and rival farmers. Fresh off his firing from the Fantastic Beasts beat, Johnny Depp slips into the role of war photographer W. Eugene Smith in the factually based Minamata (digital platforms 2/5). Strip Down, Rise Up (Netflix 2/5), demands this documentary about the healing powers of pole dancing! The Descent director Neil Marshall goes back to plague times for the witch-hunt thriller The Reckoning (select theaters, digital platforms, and VOD 2/5). Spike Lee executive produced the drama Son Of The South (select theaters, VOD, and digital platforms 2/5), about a Klansman’s son who joins the Civil Rights Movement. More Than Miyagi: The Pat Morita Story (digital platforms 2/5) looks back on the career of the beloved Hollywood character actor, while M.C. Escher: Journey To Infinity (select and virtual theaters 2/5) climbs a twisty staircase into the history of the Dutch graphic artist. Re-Animator’s Barbara Crampton headlines the cult horror movie Sacrifice (select theaters 2/5; VOD and Blu-Ray 2/23). Uncut Gems breakout Julia Fox plays a cam-girl con artist in PVT Chat (select theaters 2/5; VOD and digital platforms 2/9). Supernatural horror film Sator (digital platforms and VOD 2/9) scared up some great buzz on last fall’s genre festival circuit. Self-described “modern day Western” Cowboy (virtual theaters and VOD 2/12) sends Steve Zahn into the Montana wilderness. This year’s addition to the ever-growing canon of Groundhog Day imitations is The Map Of Tiny Perfect Things (Amazon Prime 2/12), with Kathryn Newton and Kyle Allen as teen sweethearts caught in a time loop. Katherine Heigl and Harry Connick Jr. are the parents of a schizophrenic teenager in the thriller Fear Of Rain (select theaters and VOD 2/12). Following on the heels of RBG and On the Basis Of Sex comes yet another movie about the late Supreme Court Justice, Ruth: Justice Ginsburg In Her Own Words (virtual theaters 2/12). Young Hearts (select theaters and VOD 2/12) is a romantic comedy with the Duplass brother stamp of approval. Visit an alternate-reality New York in the sci-fi drama Lapsis (virtual theaters, digital platforms, and VOD 2/12). Mickey Rourke plays a vicious crime boss in the ride-share thriller Adverse (select theaters 2/12; digital platforms and VOD 3/9). SoundCloud rappers set up shop in the desert in the True/False-selected documentary Crestone (VOD 2/16). Shook (Shudder 2/18) pits a social-media celebrity against a deadly web game. Jason Clarke is a DEA agent out to bust an online drug ring in Silk Road (select theaters, digital platforms, and VOD 2/19). Disney adapts Newbery winner Flora & Ulysses (Disney+ 2/19), about the adventures of a little girl and a super-powered squirrel. System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian gets his own bio-doc with Truth To Power (select and virtual theaters 2/19). Early reviews have been strong for the intense drama Test Pattern (Kino Marquee 2/19), about a couple navigating the aftermath of a sexual assault. Belle & Sebastian supplied the soundtrack to the awkwardly titled mother-son comedy Days Of The Bagnold Summer (select theaters, virtual theaters, and digital platforms 2/19). “Addiction is an industry” screams the tagline of Crisis (Select theaters 2/26; digital platforms and VOD 3/5), a opioid-epidemic drama with a big, high-profile cast. And The Vigil (select theaters, digital platforms, and VOD 2/26) unleashes ghostly forces upon Brooklyn’s Hasidic community.