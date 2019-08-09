As followers of Nicole Byer’s Instagram know, the Nailed It! host has been getting more and more into pole-dancing for some time now. She’s been taking classes and learning skills, and she openly advocates against Instagram’s practice of shadow-banning the very athletic pole-dancing community. That’s why we met up with the comedian for a chat at North Hollywood-based pole manufacturer X-Pole, where we talked with Byer about her love for the sport and watched her trade tricks with pole athlete Derby.

Photo credit: Erik Voake/Getty Images